Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Shefali Jariwala, Kushal Tandon Remember Him

Kushal Tandon and Shefali Jariwala remember Sidharth Shukla on his first death anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away last year, on 2 September after suffering a heart attack. Shukla was prominently known for his role in Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss 13, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.
On his first death anniversary, several fans and actors offered their condolences to his family. Actors Kushal Tandon and Shefali Jariwala also remembered the actor and recalled their memories with him.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kushal shared an old video of him with the Balika Vadhu actor on his story, and wrote, "Miss you man. One year already..."
Shefali who was also a part of Bigg Boss 13 and had dated Shukla for a brief period, also remembered him on his first death anniversary. In an interview with the Times of India, she shared, "It’s sad that he is not with us anymore, but he still lives in our hearts and memories. His fandom is so huge that we constantly see him through his fans on social media."
"They keep putting up his pictures and videos, which make us feel that he is still around us. Sidharth won many hearts with the good work that he has done. It’s very difficult to imagine that he is not here, and sometimes I go blank just thinking about it, because I still haven’t come to terms with it," Shefali added.
She further shared, “I have not had an opportunity to work with him, but I have known him since our college days, which is 20 years. One thing about him is that he never changed in all these years. He was always fun-loving, dynamic, charming and a largehearted guy, and he loved his friends a lot. He was a yaaron ka yaar.”
On his death anniversary, the actor's family held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris. Shukla was an ardent follower of the Brahma Kumaris and often attended their meetings with his mother Rita Shukla and his sisters.
The pictures from the prayer meet have also surfaced the internet. One of Shukla's fan accounts recently shared multiple pictures from the meeting on social media.
Shukla was only 40 years old when he passed away.