Neetu Gets Emotional During Rishi Kapoor Special on Indian Idol 12

Neetu Kapoor in a still from the Indian Idol 12 Rishi Kapoor special episode
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The latest episode of Indian Idol season 12 pays tribute to actor Rishi Kapoor while veteran actor Neetu Kapoor attends as a guest judge. The special episode is set to air over the weekend. During the episode, Rishi's friends and family gave their tribute to him through video messages. While the messages made Neetu emotional, she also recounted stories about her and Rishi's love story. The episode's promo starts with Neetu recreating the hit song Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge from the movie Khel Khel Mein. The song was originally picturised on Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. "I want to celebrate my and Rishi ji's memories together," she said.
According to the report in India.com, Rishi's friend Rakesh Roshan said, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot." Actor Jeetendra commended Neetu for being 'the best companion' in his message, "I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."
Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April after he was taken to the hospital the day before for breathing issues. He had returned to India after a year in New York where he was being treated for leukaemia. Neetu also recently shared a video from their last trip to NYC with the caption, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."
During the episode, Neetu also gave judge Neha Kakkar a 'shagun ka lifafa' saying that it was customary to give someone shagun when you 'meet them for the first time since their wedding'. Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 26 Mar 2021,01:15 PM IST