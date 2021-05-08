Sharmila Tagore and Soha to Auction Personal Items for Charity

Soha Ali Khans poke to Midday about the initiative and said, "Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. (It is) our bit for environmental conservation. Proceeds from the sale will go to the (Pataudi Trust), and World For All — an NGO whose work for animal welfare through the pandemic has been admirable."

She said that the past year made her value her loved ones more and shaped her perspective about priorities in life.

Sharmila shed some more light over the decision to auction pieces from their closet and said, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon.”

Midday revealed that the items will be available for sale on Salt Scout and will consist of Armanis, pashminas, cocktail dresses and fun t-shirts among other things.