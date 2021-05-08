Sharmila Tagore and Soha to Auction Personal Items for Charity

Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and daughter Soha Ali Khan have decided to auction personal items from their closets for charity. The auction will take place during a virtual charity event on Mothers' Day, and the funds will go towards animal welfare and the benefit of the environment.
Many celebrities have contributed to and set up their own fundraisers to raise funds for COVID relief. Most of the money goes towards funding medical equipment like oxygen related supplies, medicines, and food.
Soha Ali Khans poke to Midday about the initiative and said, "Even though we are home-bound, we can all find ways to contribute. Clearing our closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. (It is) our bit for environmental conservation. Proceeds from the sale will go to the (Pataudi Trust), and World For All — an NGO whose work for animal welfare through the pandemic has been admirable."
She said that the past year made her value her loved ones more and shaped her perspective about priorities in life.
Sharmila shed some more light over the decision to auction pieces from their closet and said, "Apart from proceeds generating funds for charities, when people buy pre-loved pieces over newly manufactured ones, it is beneficial for the environment. Our combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon.”
Midday revealed that the items will be available for sale on Salt Scout and will consist of Armanis, pashminas, cocktail dresses and fun t-shirts among other things.
Celebrities across Bollywood were affected by COVID with many like Alia Bhatt, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal testing positive for the virus during the second wave. Several actors like Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez have been part of relief efforts and fundraisers to help India tackle the pandemic.
