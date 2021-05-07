Anushka & Virat Start Fundraiser For COVID Relief; Donate Rs 2Cr

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli have come forward to help India fight COVID.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have started a fundraiser to help people affected by COVID-19. The couple aims to raise Rs. 7 crore for COVID relief and have donated Rs. 2 crore in the fundraiser #InThisTogether, they said in a statement.
Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter wherein she and Virat pledged their support towards the COVID-19 relief work. She wrote, “As our country battles the second wave of COVID-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.”
Virat said in the video, “We are going through an unprecedented time in the history of our country and our nation needs all of us to unite and save as many people as possible. Anushka and I have been shocked to see the human suffering since last year. We have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and now, India wants our support more than ever. We are starting this fundraiser with the confidence that we will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. We are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis. We are in this together and we shall overcome this.”
The fundraiser will be open for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will go to ACT Grants, which has been working towards providing oxygen, manpower, telemedicine facilities and vaccination awareness during the pandemic.
