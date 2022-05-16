Sharad Pawar Post Case: Cops Seize Electronics From Actor Ketaki Chitale's Home

Case registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale.
(Photo Courtesy:Instagram)
Actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested two days back after a case was filed against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' Facebook post about NCP President Sharad Pawar, was brought to her home in Navi Mumbai to collect electronic evidence by the police on Monday, 16 May, as per a report by NDTV. The report adds that the police seized her phone and laptop after conducting a search.
Six cases have been filed against the 29-year-old actor in five districts of Maharashtra. She will remain in police custody till 18 May.
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule also criticised Ketki, calling her post "very unfortunate" and a misuse of social media. "The law will take its course," she said about the complaint against her.