‘Couldn’t Handle the Hate & Rage’: Karan Malhotra on Shamshera’s BO Performance

He added, “But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine, Will face everything together, the good, the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #ShamsheraIsMine #Shamshera.”

Karan Malhotra captioned the post, “Shamshera is mine.”

Actor Craig McGinlay who plays the role of Colonel Freddy Young in Shamshera commented under the post, “I love you Shamshera. I mean that with every bone in my body. Every single cast and crew member who worked on this film. I love the film and everyone involved. Unforgettable memories. I would work with you all again in a heartbeat.”

Shamshera also starred Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, and Iravati Harshe. The film released on 22 July.