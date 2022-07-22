Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’ Shows an Actor Who Refuses To Quit

Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera released in theatres on 22 July. The film opens with a montage, drawing the audience into the film’s plot and setting. Through action sequences and a song, we’re introduced to the titular character – the stoic and rebellious Shamshera played by Ranbir Kapoor.

I’ve mostly watched Ranbir Kapoor’s films in passing; sometimes in bits-and-pieces while flipping through channels on cable. Film after film, Ranbir Kapoor entered the screen with whatever hairstyle was working that year in adorable graphic tees, doing what the plot demanded of him.