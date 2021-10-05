Shamita Shetty Recalls Being ‘Heavily Trolled’ After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

She added, “Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they've lost work. And I'm being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?”

Shamita’s sister, actor Shilpa Shetty had released a statement about her husband Kundra’s arrest, and had asked everyone to let the law take its course.

“A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/ questions posed…not only to me but also to my family,” Shilpa Shetty’s statement read.

Shilpa Shetty had added, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” adding that they ‘don’t deserve a media trial’.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July and was granted bail on 20 September.