Shamita Shetty Recalls Being ‘Heavily Trolled’ After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Actor Shamita Shetty recently entered the Bigg Boss house for the reality show’s 15th edition, after emerging as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita, in an interview, opened up about being ‘heavily trolled’ for something that wasn’t her fault.
“It was very difficult for me the first time around (Bigg Boss OTT), because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine,” Shamita told Bollywood Bubble, after saying that she feels more relaxed for Bigg Boss 15.
Before Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, was arrested for his alleged connection to the creation and distribution of pornographic content. Talking about the crisis, Shamita said that even her family thought that she should take up the opportunity of being on the show.
She added, “Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they've lost work. And I'm being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?”
Shamita’s sister, actor Shilpa Shetty had released a statement about her husband Kundra’s arrest, and had asked everyone to let the law take its course.
“A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/ questions posed…not only to me but also to my family,” Shilpa Shetty’s statement read.
Shilpa Shetty had added, “But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” adding that they ‘don’t deserve a media trial’.
Raj Kundra was arrested in July and was granted bail on 20 September.
