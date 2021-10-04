Will See More of You Now: Shilpa Shetty’s Message for ‘Boss Lady’ Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was earlier a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. After she emerged as the second runner-up on the show, she got a direct ticket to the Bigg Boss house for the reality show's 15th season.

Shamita Shetty's equation with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat was a major talking point during Bigg Boss OTT. The two contestants were spotted hanging out after the show ended as well. They've also opened up about their relationship in interviews.

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shamita Shetty said, “Things just sort of happened organically with us and we went with the flow. The connection that was meant to be restricted for the game, continued and carried forward in our personal lives too. I am happy it happened. He (Raqesh) is a lovely man."

After Shamita left for Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh Bapat posted a heartfelt note for her on Instagram.

“It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!” Bapat wrote.