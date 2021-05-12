Shameful Neglect of Governance: Tisca Chopra on COVID Crisis

Actor Tisca Chopra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, cases reached a record high and the health infrastructure struggled to cope. It led to a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines. To help the needy, many celebrities contributed to the cause. Actor Tisca Chopra has also been doing the same, and working to help people by amplifying requests for COVID related supplies.
"We understand that it's a life, one cry for help is one life. I don’t think I’d be able to sleep at night if I wasn’t doing something to help people at this time; my conscience would kill me. It’s just shameful neglect of governance and I think all of us feel that very strongly. Despite that, if every single person steps up and helps two-three others around them, the problem can be mitigated. Last year was the trailer, this year is the main film — and it’s a horror," she told Hindustan Times.
She revealed that she started getting requests for plasma, beds, and oxygen after she took to social media to offer assistance. She added an informal group was created to properly organize the multiple requests.
"There’s a group for plasma, there’s a group for Delhi, and then Mumbai. We’re reaching out to whoever we know. If I know somebody in the South (of India), an actor or someone prominent, I reach out to them also, and then those people, in turn, start asking their network down south and so on," she said. Tisca has also been providing meals to frontline workers in Mumbai's hospitals.
She also collaborated with chef Vikas Khanna to expand upon the initiative. They aim to provide meals to widows and the trans community in different Indian cities, since Tisca believes that they've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
"Many of them have been left jobless and even homeless during this pandemic. It’s been a terrible time for everyone, even those with steady jobs, but it has been worse for anyone who works in a cash-dependent role or is already a part of marginalised sections of society," she said.
Reiterating her support, she added, "Despite progress in the approach towards the LGBTQIA+ community and inclusivity at many levels, much work remains to be done to bring them into the mainstream. I hope our work helps them in some way and at least puts food in their plates for now.”
She took to social media on Mother's Day to share the initiative supporting FeedIndia by Vikas Khanna. She wrote in the caption, "In these testing times my heart goes out to all mothers juggling the many stresses of the pandemic and daily life. #IndiaForMothers is dedicated to all the mothers who have helped shape me."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined