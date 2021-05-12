Perfectly Fine: Shaktimaan Star Mukesh Khanna Quashes Death Rumour

"I have come here to tell you that I am perfectly alright. I was asked to refute these rumours and that is what I want to do. I am perfectly alright especially since I have your blessings. And what could happen to someone who has your blessings?" Mukesh remarked. He mentioned that he's been getting a lot of calls so he decided to inform his fans about his well-being.

In the caption of his Facebook post, he wrote in Hindi, "With your blessings, I am completely healthy and I've not been infected by corona. I wasn't hospitalized either. I don't know who spreads such baseless rumours and why they do so. So many people are affected by this."

Relieved fans commented under both his posts wishing for his good health and longevity.