Resting in Peace at Home: Lucky Ali Responds to Death Rumours

After the rumours surfaced, many expressed their condolences on social media. Responding to one tweet, veteran actor Nafisa Ali put an end to the speculations and wrote, "Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health."

Speaking to a leading daily, Nafisa Ali said that Lucky does not have COVID and is at his farm with his family, "I have spoken to him and he is fine. Lucky does not have COVID, in fact he has antibodies. He is busy with his music and planning concerts. As of now, he is in his Bangalore farmhouse and his family is there with him."

Lucky Ali started his career in Indian music with his debut album Sunoh which stayed in the top 3 on the MTV Asia charts for 60 weeks. He is also known for songs like Ek Pal Ka Jeena and Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.