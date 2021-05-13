Am Shaken: Mukesh Khanna's Elder Sister Passes Away

Mukesh, who had quashed rumours about his death on Tuesday, wrote in Hindi on Facebook, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But little did I know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor passed away in Delhi. I am devastated".

The actor also shared that his sister had recovered from COVID, but succumbed to lung infection. "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. I don't know what God's will is. I am truly shaken for the first time in my life".