Shahid Was 'Very Shy' When He Told Me About Mira: Neliima Azeem

Neliima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Neliima Azeem talked about the time son Shahid Kapoor told her about Mira Rajput, in a recent interview. “He was very shy when he told me. He is like that, he is very careful and he was not sure how I would react to it, but I got very excited. He showed me her picture and after that, we met. I met Mira and she was so sweet, young and full of enthusiasm, love and affection. I fell in love with her at first sight," she said.
Neliima was all praises or her daughter-in-law, and remarked that Mira is a 'very intelligent’, and ‘sensible and balanced. "Of course, she is very pretty and glamorous and beautiful. Along with that, she is somebody who has just struck the balance in our family. She is such a good homemaker and companion. She is so sensible for her age, it is unbelievable how she has adjusted to a film actor’s life," she added.
Further gushing over Mira's abilities as a young mother, she said that the latter is a 'very good friend and companion' to Shahid. Shahid had also earlier talked about Mira becoming a mother at a young age in an interview with Filmfare, "She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with."
The couple got married in 2015 and the ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. They have two kid, namely, Misha and Zain.
On the career front, Shahid will be seen in the sports drama titled Jersey. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Alongside Shahid, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.
The Haider actor will also feature in director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's untitled collaboration with Amazon Prime, and the series will mark his digital debut. Touted to be a thriller-comedy, the show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar, and Hussain Dalal.
Published: 10 May 2021,04:12 PM IST