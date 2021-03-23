Shahid Kapoor Congratulates 'Jersey' Team for National Award Win

Shahid Kapoor during Jersey shoot.
Shahid Kapoor took to social media to congratulate the team of Jersey, which won two awards at the National Film Awards 2019. Nani's film won the Best Telugu Film and Navin Nooli was awarded in the Best Editor category. Shahid plays Nani's role in the Hindi remake, which is currently under production.
Sharing a poster of the Telugu movie, Shahid wrote on Instagram, ""Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure @gowtamnaidu @nameisnani @shraddhasrinath @sitharaentertsinments."
Speaking about the big win Navin told Deccan Chronicle, "When I learnt the news that I had won a National Award, I was thrilled. I want to dedicate this award to my mother for all the sacrifices she made for me. Today is indeed a special day for me."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined