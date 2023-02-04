'I Am Scared of People Who Don't Care What the Audience Thinks': Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital and series debut with Amazon Prime Video's Farzi. Directed by Raj and DK, the show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon in key roles.

The Quint caught up with Shahid, Vijay and Amol Palekar to speak about the narrowing gap between film industries and more. Speaking about his evolution as an actor Shahid said, "I did Kaminey in 2007 and then I did Haider and Udta Punjab. I feel all these characters aren't necessarily mainstream that way. Even though I was doing more conventional films like Ishq Vishq and Jab We Met, I have always tried to jump out of the box and try something new. So I would say that the way people are consuming content now has evolved and I am very happy about that."