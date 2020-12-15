Nothing Short of a Miracle: Shahid Kapoor Wraps 'Jersey' Shoot

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film Jersey. To commemorate the occasion, he posted a photo on Instagram with a congratulatory note to his team.
"Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too," he added.
The shooting of Jersey was put on hold in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on 14 March Shahid said, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."
Jersey is a Hindi remake of Gowtham Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name. It tells the story of a talented cricketer who quits the sport after failing to make it to the Indian cricket team. He returns to the game in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Jersey also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and Batla House actor Mrunal Thakur.
