Nothing Short of a Miracle: Shahid Kapoor Wraps 'Jersey' Shoot

"Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too," he added.

The shooting of Jersey was put on hold in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released on 14 March Shahid said, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."