'We Fooled Her’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan

'We Fooled Deepika’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a raging success at the box office. Much to the excitement of his fans SRK and the others from the action flick attended a press conference to celebrate the success of the film. The thriller which has now gone on to make over 600 crores has scripted history with its dream run. During the conference SRK revealed that Deepika did not know about her lengthy role in the film she merely thought it was a special appearance.
Shah Rukh Khan said:
Deepika on the other hand said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”
The film is helmed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles other than King Khan. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances.
