Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We Fooled Her’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan

'We Fooled Her’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan

Jawan was released on 7 September and has since created a frenzy at the box office.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

'We Fooled Deepika’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>'We Fooled Deepika’: SRK on Deepika Padukone's Lengthy Role In Jawan</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a raging success at the box office. Much to the excitement of his fans SRK and the others from the action flick attended a press conference to celebrate the success of the film. The thriller which has now gone on to make over 600 crores has scripted history with its dream run. During the conference SRK revealed that Deepika did not know about her lengthy role in the film she merely thought it was a special appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan said:

“We fooled Deepika. She thought she’s doing a cameo because of love but we made her shoot the whole film. Thank you Atlee sir, thank you Vijay sir, thank you Nayan ji, thank you Deepika for not catching that we made you shoot the whole film.”

Deepika on the other hand said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The film is helmed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles other than King Khan. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances.

Also ReadMrunal Thakur Grooves To Hit Song 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT