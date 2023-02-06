SRK's Twitter Exchange With His First Heroine, Renuka Shahane, Wins Hearts

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently celebrating the success of his latest film Pathaan, recently engaged in a Twitter banter with his pehli (first) heroine, Renuka Shahane. The two actors co-starred in the popular 1989 TV series Circus.

On Sunday, 5 February, Shahane took to Twitter to post a picture with her husband, Ashutosh Rana, sharing that they were on their way to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, Rana plays the role of Colonel Luthra in the spy thriller.