‘John Abraham Is Very Shy’: Shah Rukh Khan Talks About His 'Pathaan' Co-star

Shah Rukh Khan talks about his co-star John Abraham.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan who is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated film Pathaan recently spoke about his experience working with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone on Yash Raj Film’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, 18 January. The interview was titled ‘Pathaan conversations with Shah Rukh Khan’, Shah Rukh spoke about everything under the sun, leaving his fans excited for the upcoming film.
During the conversation, Shah Rukh spoke about his thoughts on John Abraham playing the antagonist, he said, “I’ve known John since I came to Mumbai. He is one of my first friends – my first acquaintance to start with which turned into friendship. I have known him for years. He is very shy, very quiet, and very reclusive. I met him many times when he is doing a film. We also wanted to do some together. Pathaan happened perchance, I was very keen he does it. He was kind enough to accept a role where he is really a bad guy. ”
He also went on to add:
He also shared his experience working with John, stating, “It was very nice working with him and I also realised he is a gentle giant – when we were doing action scenes he would say – ‘I will not hurt you, you are a national treasure. And I would say ‘You can, it’s okay’. So he is very shy and I had to do a lot of convincing and tell him 'It’s ok, you can punch me. I won’t get hurt.’ But I also think that he is so proficient in action that he helped me.”
Shah Rukh also shared his experience working with Deepika Padukone. He spoke at length about the complexity of her characterization in Pathaan.
He ended the conversation by talking about why he tries to be pleasant while interacting with all his fans.
Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on 25 January.