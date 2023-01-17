Pics: Shah Rukh Khan & His Family Attend a Special Screening of 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and his family attend a special screening of Pathaan.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on 25 January. Ahead of the movie's release, Shah Rukh watched it along with his family at Yash Raj Studios on Monday, 16 January. Suhana, Gauri and Aryan attended the special screening. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand.
Take a look at the photos:
Suhana and Aryan Khan attend a special screening of Pathaan.
Gauri Khan at the screening, held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.
Shah Rukh Khan, who will be returning to the big screen after 5 years with Pathaan, clicked outside the venue.
Pathaan is all set to release on 25 January.
