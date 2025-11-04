Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'King' Trailer On His 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'King' Trailer On His 60th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan stars 'King' with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the trailer of<em> King</em></p></div>
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the trailer of King

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, Nov 2 by releasing a teaser for his upcoming film King. The actor debuted a new look with silver hair for the upcoming action film.

The trailer features Shah Rukh in an action packed montage as he violently takes down enemies with a pack of cards and gun. Directed by Fighter's Siddharth Anand, the action thriller will also star Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.

The film also marks an exciting new collaboration in the Khan family. Suhana Khan will star alongside her father as his protege in the film.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

King will release in cinemas in 2026.

