Shah Rukh Khan Meets Legal Team After Aryan Khan's Bail, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan with his legal team after Aryan Khan's bail.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan met his legal team after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case on Thursday. Shah Rukh and his legal team can be seen smiling at the camera. Aryan Khan was in custody for three weeks after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on a cruise ship.
Shah Rukh Khan with his legal team.
Aryan Khan was represented in Court by advocate Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and others.
In a statement, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in Court and the rest of the legal team said, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on 2nd Oct 2021. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Mr Justice Nitin Sambre and granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”
During the hearing, NCB argued that WhatsApp chats found on Aryan Khan indicated to a ‘bulk quantity’ of drugs. The agency also argued that Aryan should be charged with ‘conscious possession’.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans showed up outside his residence Mannat with posters and firecrackers to celebrate Aryan Khan's bail.
