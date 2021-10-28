Aryan Khan Gets Bail: 7 Statements Made on His Behalf in the HC on Thursday

After being denied bail multiple times, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs case on Thursday, 28 October. The court said it will release a detailed order on Friday, 29 October.

The three of them were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid onboard a luxury cruise on 2 October. They were sent to judicial custody on 8 October.

Here are the arguments made by NCB and Aryan Khan in court on Thursday.