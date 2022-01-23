Shah Rukh Khan Sends Gifts to Egyptian Travel Agent Who Helped Indian Woman

Recently, a story about an Egyptian travel agent had gone viral. The agent booked tickets for an Indian woman without receiving the money as she ‘came from the country of SRK.’ Now, Shah Rukh Khan has sent signed photographs to the travel agent and his daughter.

Sharing her story on Twitter, the woman, Ashwini Deshpande had written, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did! #SRK is king".