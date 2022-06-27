SRK, Salman Khan & Other Bollywood Celebs Perform at Mumbai Police’s Umang 2022

SRK and Salman Khan at Umang 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed his 30 years in Indian cinema on 25 June, gave a power-packed performance at Mumbai Police's annual cultural event, 'Umang 2022' on Sunday, 26 June. The grand event organized in Mumbai's BKC, was star-studded with performances of several other Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.
SRK looked dapper in his black suit paired with his modish shades of the same color. The actor grooved to one of his songs, 'I Am The Best' from his film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. He also did his 'signature step' in the midst of his performance by opening his arms wide open.
Various videos from the event have surfaced on social media. Take a look:
Actor Salman Khan was also seen performing on a mash-up of his hit songs. The actor looked dashing in his black suit.
Actor Shehnaaz Gill was seen dancing on 'The Punjaabban Song' as she looked stunning in her bright pink and golden outfit. She also performed on 'Chikni Chameli' later in the show.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan also gave a remarkable performance at the event. The actor looked voguish in his white suit as he grooved to the title track of his film, 'Hare ram Hare Ram'.
Actor Rakhi Sawant also participated in the event. In her shimmery red lehenga, the actor did a catwalk on stage with a young girl, to spread cancer awareness.
As per PTI, 'Umang' an annual event held for police welfare fund, collects at least Rs 4 crore from the event each year.
