Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Took Bike-Riding Lessons From John Abraham For Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan holds a Q&A session on Twitter ahead of Pathaan's release.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday and held a fun "Q&A" session with his fans on Twitter. The actor answered a bunch of questions of his fans about his personal and professional lives and left everyone impressed with his witty answers.
SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." Soon, thousands of questions started to flood in!
When one of the fans asked SRK about his prediction of Pathaan's performance, he replied, "I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…"
Another fan asked SRK about his favorite films and he replied, "Lots of them Shawshank Redemption, mad mad mad world, some of the mission impossible series, scent of a woman….many more."
SRK also wrote about the best compliment he received from his kids, when a fan enquired.
Here are some other tweets that SRK responded to:
SRK also revealed that he took lessons from his co-actor John Abraham for riding a bike in Pathaan.
When a fan asked SRK to reply to his tweet, saying he'll turn into 'Gaurav' from his film Fan if he doesn't, SRK joked, "Dara mat (don't scare me)."
SRK also reacted to a picture that recently surfaced on the internet, where actor Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen making a wish outside SRK's house, Mannat. Here's what he had to say:
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on 25 January 2023.
Besides, SRK has two other films lined for next year, including filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Atlee's Jawaan, alongside Nayanthara.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)