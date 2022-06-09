Shah Rukh Khan Attends Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's Wedding; See Pics

SRK and Nayanthara are reportedly co-stars in Atlee’s film Jawan which is slated to release on 2 June 2023. SRK had shared the film’s teaser with the caption, “An action-packed 2023! Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

SRK was last seen in the 2018 release Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has multiple projects lined up, namely Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Jawan.