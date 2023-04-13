SRK's Dunki To Shahid Kapoor's Blood Daddy: Jio Studios Unveils 100 New Projects

In a social media post, Jio Studios compiled the clips of all the shows and films that were announced. Many of the films and shows had a stellar cast.

The film lineup includes Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor), Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan) and Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor).

An Untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor), Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam), Empire (Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy), among others.

Take a look at all the upcoming projects: