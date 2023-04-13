SRK's Dunki To Shahid Kapoor's Blood Daddy: Jio Studios Unveils 100 New Projects

SRK's Dunki To Shahid Kapoor's Blood Daddy: Jio Studios Unveil 100 New Projects
(Photo Courtesy: Jio Studios)
Jio Studios recently held a star-studded event in Mumbai to announce several upcoming projects including the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film Dunki on Wednesday. However, other than the Rajkumar Hirani film, there were 100 other films and web shows that were announced namely Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 amongst others.
In a social media post, Jio Studios compiled the clips of all the shows and films that were announced. Many of the films and shows had a stellar cast.
The film lineup includes Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor), Bhediya 2 (Varun Dhawan) and Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor).
An Untitled film with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor), Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam), Empire (Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy), among others.
Take a look at all the upcoming projects:
Some of the names of the web shows include Laal Batti helmed by Prakash Jha, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash, Maniesh Paul's Rafuchakkar Divyanka Tripathi The Magic of Shiri, and A Legal Affair starring Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.
