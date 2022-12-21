Shah Rukh Khan Only Indian in the Global List of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time

The list cited some of Shah Rukh's famous roles, while featuring him in the list, like Devdas Mukherji from Devdas, Rizwan Khan from My Name Is Khan, Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohan Bhargava from Swades. It also featured a dialogue from one of his famous movies, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was translated from Hindi to English, "Every day life kills us a little. A bomb will kill you only once.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan. The film is all set to release on 25 January 2023. He will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. This comes after his three-year hiatus from films. He was last seen in Zero in 2018.