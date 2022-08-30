‘We’ve Set It in the Anglo Indian Community’: Zoya Akhtar on ‘The Archies'

Talking about the Archie Comics, Zoya Akhtar shared that it was a 'pleasure and an absolute honour' to be asked to make the adaptation.

"It's a huge part of my childhood. I've grown up reading it. It's very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it," the filmmaker added.

The comics follow the adventure of Archie Andrews and his friends, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and Kevin Keller. The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Vedang Raina.