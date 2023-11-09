Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Sweet & Meaningful Film': Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's 'The Archies'

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda feature in The Archies.
Shah Rukh Khan pens note for Suhana ahead of The Archies.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On 9 November, the makers released the trailer for the upcoming musical drama.

SRK took to Instagram on Thursday to cheer his daughter on and share the trailer with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to write, "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film will stream on Netflix from 7 December.

