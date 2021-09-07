KBC 13: Deepika Padukone Has This Complaint About Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be seen as guest participants in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The actor and filmmaker will be seen in the Shaandar Shukravar episode, wherein they will try and win money for their respective causes.

In a trailer of the special episode, Deepika can be seen complaining to host Amitabh Bachchan that Ranveer never cooks for her. She says that Ranveer had promised years back that he will make breakfast for her, but has never fulfilled it.