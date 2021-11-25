Suhana Khan Hints at Leaving New York but Will ‘Always Be a New Yorker'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan studies filmmaking in New York.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a post on Thursday hinting that she might leave New York soon. She posted a picture of a parked truck with a sign that read, “Don't worry, even if you leave New York, you'll always be a New Yorker.”
She captioned the picture with a broken heart emoji. Suhana has been studying filmmaking at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Suhana’s friend Timmy Defoor wrote, “You’re going to do amazing things.”
Suhana’s last post was a collage of pictures with her brother Aryan Khan and father Shah Rukh. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on 2 October during a raid on a cruise ship. He was then granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 30 October. Suhana had captioned the picture, “I love you.”
Suhana had previously studied at England’s Ardingly College and plans to pursue a career in acting. She gave a glimpse of her acting chops in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue and in several theatre productions.
