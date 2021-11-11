Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Could Be the Desi Betty and Veronica?

While the project has been officially announced, the cast has not been revealed yet. However, it was previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be seen making their debuts with Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics. The two could bring the iconic frenemy duo of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge to India. It is not yet known as to which debutant is being considered for which character.