Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Could Be the Desi Betty and Veronica?

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor could play Betty and Veronica in Zoya Akhtar's Archies.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring the Archie Comics to life in a new musical drama set in India in the 1960s. The Archies, a feature film adaptation of the comics, will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and will premiere on Netflix. In a coming-of-age story, the film will introduce the teenagers of 'Riverdale' to a new generation in India.
While the project has been officially announced, the cast has not been revealed yet. However, it was previously reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will be seen making their debuts with Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics. The two could bring the iconic frenemy duo of Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge to India. It is not yet known as to which debutant is being considered for which character.
The official Instagram account of Netflix India announced the project without revealing any details about the cast.
Talking about the project, Zoya Akhtar expressed that she is "super excited to bring The Archies to life."
“It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today", the filmmaker said in a statement.
Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater said that he believes Zoya will deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. "We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations," he added.
The Archie Comics follow the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones — as they navigate through teenage years. It will be interesting to watch the Indian version of the love triangle.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)