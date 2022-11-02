Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar Wished SRK With The Most Heartfelt Video

Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt message about the SRK, he wrote, "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi!"
"He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…That was 29 years ago…" he added.
He also went on to write, "Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!"
He ended the message by writing, "Love you Bhai."
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.
