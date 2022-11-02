Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar Wished SRK With The Most Heartfelt Video

Karan Johar wrote a heartfelt message about the SRK, he wrote, "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi!"

"He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…That was 29 years ago…" he added.

He also went on to write, "Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!"

He ended the message by writing, "Love you Bhai."