'SRK, Aamir, Me, Akshay & Ajay Will Tire Them Out': Salman Khan On Young Actors

He went on say, "Ab five mein kaun hain (who are these five) - Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Ajay (Devgn)." Adding, "We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out."

Also going on to add, "Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to compete with that, these people increase their prices too when we are not available for films. Why is that) ?"

Salman, on the other end, was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Pathaan. He will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

He will also be seen in a film called Antim, the second instalment Bajrangi Bahaijaan, Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Kick 2.