Shabana Azmi Launches Home Science Lab for Young Girls in Kaifi Azmi’s Hometown

The science lab is fully functional and was assembled in a span of 40 days- from December 2021 to early February. Talking about the project, Shabana Azmi said in a statement, “I am very happy to collaborate with Project Out of School Children for setting up the first-of-its-kind container Home Science lab for the girl child in the village of Mijwan.”

The founder of POOSC, Amreesh Chandra, stated, “I am very happy about our collaboration with the Mijwan Welfare Society in the founding of the container Home Science lab for the girl child. I believe it is a step closer to empowering not only the child but the community as well.”

Kaifi Azmi founded the Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) in 1993 which runs the Kaifi Azmi Girls School And Inter-College, the Kaifi Azmi Computer Centre, and the Kaifi Azmi Sewing and Tailoring and Centre for Women.

