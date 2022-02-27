Shabana Azmi Highlights Niece's Traumatic Experience With Ola as 'Unacceptable'

"My Ola ride from Lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan +91 9xxxxxxxxx. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola," said Meghna's Facebook post.

Ola's support group responded to Azmi's tweet and assured her that the incident was being looked into.