IITians Among 26 Specialists Who Cracked Phishing Scam Targeting Shabana Azmi

After Azmi had lodged the complaint, she'd clarified that she hadn't been duped by Living Liquidz. Instead, the fraudsters were posing as the company.

The Maharashtra Cyber inducted a team of IIT and IIM students to handle the case. The 26 cyber experts traced the IP address. Azmi had reportedly ordered from the official Living Liquidz website but was subsequently contacted by the fraudsters.

"We suspect that an insider used to redirect the orders received by the liquor store to the phishing fraudsters, who then contacted the victim and minted money off of them. We have traced and identified the accused to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and will soon send our teams there to nab them," said Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General, Maharashtra Cyber, as reported by Free Press Journal.

India Today reported that officials informed that the new cyber specialists will also help in tackling backlog of old cases.

On the career front, Azmi will appear in the upcoming film What's Love Got To Do With It alongside Hollywood veteran Emma Thompson. She also stars in Sheer Qorma, a queer love story featuring Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta in the lead.

Shabana Azmi is also in Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.