Shabana Azmi Alleges Alcohol Delivery Platform Duped Her

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, on Thursday, accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly cheating her. Azmi took to Twitter to write that she had placed an order with Living Liquidz and paid for it, but didn't receive the items.

"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Shabana Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction.