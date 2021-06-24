ADVERTISEMENT

Shabana Azmi Alleges Alcohol Delivery Platform Duped Her

Shabana Azmi alleged that she paid for the order but did not receive it.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shabana Azmi alleges that she has been cheated by an alcohol delivery platform.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, on Thursday, accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly cheating her. Azmi took to Twitter to write that she had placed an order with Living Liquidz and paid for it, but didn't receive the items.

"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Shabana Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shabana Azmi has accused a delivery platform of cheating her.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shabana Azmi has accused a delivery platform of cheating her. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Azmi, however, did not mention how much she paid or whether she has filed a complaint.

In the past Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover have also fallen prey to online scams.

Also Read

Shabana Azmi on How the Akhtars Dealt With 'Nepotism' Backlash

Shabana Azmi on How the Akhtars Dealt With 'Nepotism' Backlash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT