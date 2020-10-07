Schitt's Creek Creator Calls Out Indian Channel for Censoring Kiss

Dan Levy, show-runner of the Emmy-award winning Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, called out Comedy Central India on Wednesday (7 October) for censoring a kiss between two male characters of the show. The actor-writer also pointed out that censoring gay intimacy can send out a very harmful message.

Dan took to Twitter to write, "You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove"