Schitt's Creek Creator Calls Out Indian Channel for Censoring Kiss

Dan Levy, show-runner of the Emmy-award winning Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, called out Comedy Central India on Wednesday (7 October) for censoring a kiss between two male characters of the show. The actor-writer also pointed out that censoring gay intimacy can send out a very harmful message.
Dan took to Twitter to write, "You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove"
The clip which Dan Levy comments on shows a few characters playing 'spin the bottle' at a party. Stevie (Emily Hampshire) is seen kissing Alexis (Annie Murphy). On the other hand Annie also kisses Ted (Dustin Milligan). However, Comedy Central India edits the kiss between Ted and David (Dan Levy).
Dan's comment received a lot of support from Twitter, with many pointing out that doing away with the kiss takes away the message that Schitt's Creek stands for.
