Satish Kaushik Offered to Marry Me When I Was Pregnant: Neena

In her recently-launched memoir 'Sach Kahun Toh', veteran actor Neena Gupta has shared anecdotes from her life. One such incident happens to be from the time she was pregnant. Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta wrote that while she was expecting Masaba, several of her friends offered to marry her, including actor Satish Kaushik. "A few friends suggested I get married to someone so my child would have a name and a father figure," Neena Gupta wrote in her book.