Satish Kaushik Offered to Marry Me When I Was Pregnant: Neena

In her recently-launched memoir 'Sach Kahun Toh', veteran actor Neena Gupta has shared anecdotes from her life. One such incident happens to be from the time she was pregnant. Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta.
Neena Gupta wrote that while she was expecting Masaba, several of her friends offered to marry her, including actor Satish Kaushik. "A few friends suggested I get married to someone so my child would have a name and a father figure," Neena Gupta wrote in her book.
Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik worked together in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mandi. "Satish Kaushik, such a wonderful friend, called and said, 'Nancy (his nickname for me since college), don't worry. If the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing'", she wrote in the memoir.
Neena added that she 'politely refused' the offer. "I found this offer so sweet that I had tears in my eyes. The fact that he was ready to sacrifice his own chance at true love and happiness for me was very touching but I politely refused."
