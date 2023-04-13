Watch: Anupam Kher Shares Video On Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary, Pens Note

Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy Birthday Satish! My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate…"