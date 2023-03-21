'Will Miss Our Friendship': Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Note For Satish Kaushik

Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liye (go, I forgive you for leaving me alone)! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (goodbye my friend, you will remember how I have put your favourite song in the background)! #SatishKaushik #Friend #Friendship #OmShanti.”

Take a look at the post here: