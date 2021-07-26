Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Admitted in ICU After Brain Stroke: Need Your Prayers

Shoaib’s father underwent surgery in February this year and was under observation for a while. After his recovery, Shoaib had shared the news on his Instagram story, thanking everyone for the prayers and love.

“Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (By God's grace, he may also start walking in two days. Thank you for your prayers.)” he’d added.

Shoaib made his television debut with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He then went on to star in Sasural Simar Ka, where he also met Dipika. They started dating and tied the knot in 2018.