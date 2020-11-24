'Sasural Simar Ka' Actor Ashiesh Roy Passes Away

Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy, who had been hospitalised some time back, has passed away, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Confirming the news, Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of CINTAA, said that Roy was suffering from kidney ailment and passed away at his house on Monday (23 November).

Mourning his demise, senior actor Tina Ghai told the publication everyone is in shock. "We are grief stricken. We have informed the zonal heads at CINTAA. There is some problem acquiring the death certificate as Ashiesh Roy passed away at his home".

Ashiesh's sister is arriving from Kolkata and the funeral will reportedly take place in the evening on Tuesday, 24 November.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to mourn his demise.