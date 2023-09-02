'Sarojini Naidu Supported My Dad on His Inter-Caste Marriage': Amitabh Bachchan

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said that freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

After a contestant Yojana answered a question about Sarojini Naidu, Amitabh recalled his association with Naidu. Amitabh said, “I am a little hesitant to say this but she was also a big fan of my babuji (father). My babuji had an intercaste marriage. My mom Teji ji was from a Sikh family. At the time we lived in Allahabad, and getting married in a different caste was unacceptable in those days in that region."