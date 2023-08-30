Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family.
Mamata Banerjee poses with the Bachchan family.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 30 August, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, in Mumbai.

Banerjee reportedly tied a rakhi to Bachchan and fondly referred to him as 'Bharat Ratna,' the highest civilian honour in India. The CM, who is currently in the city to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also posed with the Bachchan family for pictures.

Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Mamata Banerjee poses with the Bachchan family.

Jaya Bachchan and Mamata Banerjee share a warm hug.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, greets Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek and Aishwarya also greeted Banerjee with joined hands.

