Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 30 August, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, in Mumbai.

Banerjee reportedly tied a rakhi to Bachchan and fondly referred to him as 'Bharat Ratna,' the highest civilian honour in India. The CM, who is currently in the city to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also posed with the Bachchan family for pictures.