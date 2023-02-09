Sara Ali Khan Pens a Touching Birthday Wish for Her ‘Aspiration’ Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan wishes mother Amrita Singh on her birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan took to social media to wish her mother, Amrita Singh, on her 65th birthday on 9 February. Sharing a few pictures of herself with her "aspiration," Sara penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the special occasion.
In her caption, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1."
Here, take a look:
On the work front, Sara was last seen in the 2021 film Atrangi Re. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next two films, filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s untitled next alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan.
